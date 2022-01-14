Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 339,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

