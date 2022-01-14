Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Up 183.8% in December

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,393,700 shares, an increase of 183.8% from the December 15th total of 1,900,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of BNCZF stock remained flat at $$3.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNCZF. UBS Group raised shares of Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

