Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day moving average is $136.18. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

