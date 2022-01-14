Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $81.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $121.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.70.

QTWO stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,764. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,002 shares of company stock worth $10,080,566. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Q2 by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Q2 by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 414,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,494,000 after buying an additional 154,667 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

