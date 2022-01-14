Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.64.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE:SUM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,498. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 406,462 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.