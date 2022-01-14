Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 72.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Synopsys by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Synopsys by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $8,451,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $327.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

