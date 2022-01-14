SouthState Corp Has $838,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day moving average is $167.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

