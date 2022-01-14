VMware (NYSE:VMW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $153.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.11.

VMW traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,074. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after acquiring an additional 215,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

