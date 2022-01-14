Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.23% of CIT Group worth $11,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 311.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $248,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $31,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIT remained flat at $$53.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,810,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. CIT Group’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

