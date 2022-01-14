ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.26.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 217,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,066. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

