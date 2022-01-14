Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $133.94 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares during the quarter. Athene comprises 4.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $133,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Athene by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Athene by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $83.33. 66,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,285. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

