Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 88,274 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 469.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,274 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 8.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 34,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.45. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.