Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 63,248 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,248 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Sonic Automotive worth $18,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. 2,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

