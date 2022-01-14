Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $23,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 138,401 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,023,000 after purchasing an additional 88,741 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,798,000 after purchasing an additional 76,563 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after purchasing an additional 351,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,110. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.14. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.20 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

