Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.34. 67,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,986. The company has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

