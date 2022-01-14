Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,600. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

