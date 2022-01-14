Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock remained flat at $$18.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

