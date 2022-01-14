Boston Research & Management Inc. Purchases 465 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 312.8% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 232,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 176,449 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.68. 93,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,741. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $137.83 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

