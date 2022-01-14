Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,148. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

