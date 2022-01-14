IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. Raymond James decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

IAG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 215,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

