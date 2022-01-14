Insider Buying: Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Andrew Ross acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 665 ($9.03) per share, with a total value of £199,500 ($270,802.23).

LON:POLR traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 685 ($9.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,334. The firm has a market capitalization of £686.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 785.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 827.89. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 559.50 ($7.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 951 ($12.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

POLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

