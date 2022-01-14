Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 109,740.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,175 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $23,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $187.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.60.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.69.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

