Insider Buying: Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Acquires 29 Shares of Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($202.73).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Paul Abberley bought 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($202.73).

Shares of LON CAY traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 512.50 ($6.96). The stock had a trading volume of 41,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 513.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 477.16. The company has a market cap of £266.76 million and a P/E ratio of 25.63. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 520 ($7.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

