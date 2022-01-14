Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$4.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 91.49% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MND stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,902. The company has a market cap of C$215.28 million and a PE ratio of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.50. Mandalay Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.82 and a 52 week high of C$3.68.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mandalay Resources will post 0.7833476 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

