Step Hero (HERO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $191,958.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Step Hero Coin Profile

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

