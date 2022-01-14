Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $909,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

WST stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,269. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.