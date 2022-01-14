IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.28. 17,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $93.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

