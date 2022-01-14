Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Has $884,000 Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. KBR makes up approximately 0.7% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KBR by 32.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in KBR by 21.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

