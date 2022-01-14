Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 70,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. 1,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $351,863. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

