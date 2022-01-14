Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after buying an additional 494,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,712,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,964,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 243,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $58.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.