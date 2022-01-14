Barr E S & Co. Sells 65 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Barr E S & Co. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 0.8% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $557,951,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $686.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.44.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.