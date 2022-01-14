Barr E S & Co. Acquires Shares of 176,570 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Barr E S & Co. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,204,000. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 2.0% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.28. The stock had a trading volume of 47,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,858. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.19 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

