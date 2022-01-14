Boston Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.0% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.53. The stock had a trading volume of 258,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

