NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

DEO traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.29. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.