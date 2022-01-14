Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.82.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $4.39 on Friday, hitting $494.21. 3,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,017. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 1.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $531.37 and its 200 day moving average is $472.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

