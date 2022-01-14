KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,699 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $67,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 15.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Paycom Software by 99.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Paycom Software by 647.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,037. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.21.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

