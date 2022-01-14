Tredje AP fonden Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 58,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,117 shares of company stock worth $11,290,831. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.