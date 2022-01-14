Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $285.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.9% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $285,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.68. 8,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,720. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

