German American Bancorp Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $174.82. The stock had a trading volume of 51,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $175.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.74 and its 200-day moving average is $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

