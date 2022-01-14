German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 161.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.67. 34,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

