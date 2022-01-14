Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $59.35 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Public Storage worth $59,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Public Storage by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.36.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded down $5.41 on Friday, hitting $358.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.15. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $218.58 and a 52 week high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

