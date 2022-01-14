Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Shares Gap Down to $49.55

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.55, but opened at $47.60. Spirit Realty Capital shares last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 37,705 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,013 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after buying an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 742,148 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 677,400 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

