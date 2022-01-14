3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $63,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,195. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

