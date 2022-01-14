Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SEA were worth $26,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SEA by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.30. 111,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,422,790. Sea Limited has a one year low of $168.00 and a one year high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average is $294.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.