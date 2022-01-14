Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.81.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357,657. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.13 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.02.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

