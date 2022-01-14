Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 626,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.55% of Quest Diagnostics worth $276,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 475,437 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,944,000 after purchasing an additional 378,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

