Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Trimmed by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 107.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 912,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $136.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.13 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

