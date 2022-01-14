Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 198,879 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $71.76. 736,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,903,494. The company has a market cap of $303.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $71.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.98.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

