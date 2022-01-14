TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 422 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.25. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.26. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $119.64.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.