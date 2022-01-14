TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 51.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 127,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

HZO traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. 14,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,591. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.94. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.